Recently opened restaurants in the San Diego area

Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in San Diego from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Prince Street Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 415 Market St San Diego, CA 92101

Tacos el Gordo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos

– Address: 511 F St San Diego, CA 92101

Ali’s Chicken & Waffles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Southern

– Address: 1139 6th Ave San Diego, CA 92101

LONGPLAY HiFi

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Social Clubs

– Address: 2547 Imperial Ave San Diego, CA 92102

Santa’s Lair

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Speakeasies

– Address: 615 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101

Fish Guts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 2222 Logan Ave Ste 1 San Diego, CA 92113

Sea Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches

– Address: 2859 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104

Al Dente

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Categories: Game Meat

– Address: 4207 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103

HillCrust Pizza

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 127 University Ave Ste B San Diego, CA 92103

Furnsaj Bakery & Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 3888 Fourth Ave San Diego , CA 92103

Kujo Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Comfort Food

– Address: 3400 E 8th St 115 – 117 National City, CA 91950

Tiger Café

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Coffee & Tea

– Address: 345 Market St San Diego, CA 92101

North Park Beer Company – Bankers Hill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 3095 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103

Steak & Bones

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Categories: Beer Bar

– Address: 3923 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92103

Johnston’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Wings

– Address: 4628 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116

There is no shortage of new food spots popping up around San Diego County.