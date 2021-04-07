Ready to roll: Bowling alleys can reopen in orange tier

SAN DIEGO — The clatter of pins have remained silent in San Diego for the duration of the pandemic, but at Mira Mesa Lanes, teams of bowlers are back on the hardwood getting ready to roll again.

“When I saw we we were going to be going into the orange tier, it was just pure excitement,” said Drew Parkins, the bowling alley’s new owner. Now able to open to 25% capacity, 40 teams are gearing up to go head-to-head in an unpracticed but deeply loved sport.

“A lot of people doing bowling league, it’s almost like riding a bike, so I’m actually really excited to get back out and give it a shot,” said bowler Matt Johnston.

Two other local bowling alleys have been shuttered by the pandemic and another is expected to permanently close, leaving Mira Mesa Lanes a lone holdout in a large area of San Diego. Masks are required and people are taking precautions seriously in hopes of not cause another surge before the vaccinations take hold.

As for the players, they will most likely be a little rusty.

“They will be feeling it in the morning,” Parkins said.