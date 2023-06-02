SAN DIEGO — Friday marks National Donut Day and a local donut shop that many have raved over will be offering free glazed delights to its San Diego customers.

Los-Angeles-originated Randy’s Donuts, which officially opened a new location in America’s Finest City last month, says one free classic donut will be gifted to everyone who walks through their door from 6 a.m. to noon.

There’s no catch or gimmicks with this sweet promotion. A spokesperson for Randy’s Donuts confirmed no purchase is required to indulge in one of their classics.

From raised to cake donuts, the quintessential shop says customers can pick their favorite.

Free donuts from Randy’s Donuts for National Donut Day. (Image: Randy’s Donuts)

“Donut enthusiasts and locals are invited to celebrate the day and capture the moment

enjoying the iconic Randy’s Donuts experience, including taking a picture by the

oversized 3-D donut sign inside the shop,” the shop noted in a press release.

The new San Diego space keeps the L.A.-based shop’s tradition alive with a special interior 3D Randy’s Donuts atop a mural of the San Diego skyline, including the Coronado Bridge.

Randy’s Donuts is located at 3737 Murphy Canyon Rd. at Aero Drive, off the Interstate 15.

Those looking to celebrate the occasion with this sweet special may want to plan ahead Friday morning as Randy’s Donuts says the promotion will be available until noon, or until supplies last.

Looking beyond National Donut Day, San Diego native and restaurateur Emilio Tamez, who runs the San Diego shop, says he plans to open ten more Randy’s Donuts locations throughout San Diego County.