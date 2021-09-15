Ralphs looks to hire 1,200 workers

SAN DIEGO — Know someone looking for a job? Ralphs is looking to hire more than 1,200 new employees during the next few months.

The grocery store chain is touting free education for all associates with up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement as a perk of working at one of their stores or distribution centers in Southern California.

Full-time and part-time positions are available. Ralphs is looking for workers to staff fresh departments and center store aisles, cashiers and courtesy clerks, online order fulfillment for through Ralphs Pickup service, and pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Ralphs also needs case selectors, transportation drivers and trailer mechanics ’ for its manufacturing and distribution centers.

Ralphs said anyone interested in applying for the jobs should visit their website. Hourly pay and salary levels are dependent on experience, position and location.