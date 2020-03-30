Ralphs extends temporary store hours

SAN DIEGO — Ralphs announced Sunday it will be expanding its temporary store hours starting Monday in an effort to provide customers with more time to complete their grocery shopping.

Ralphs first announced new temporary store hours on March 14 in response to coronavirus concerns. At that time, the hours the stores were open to customers were limited to provide employees with extra time to restock and sanitize.

Starting Monday, all 188 store locations will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with some stores remaining open a bit later.

All stores will also be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for senior customers 60 years of age and older.