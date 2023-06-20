CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Lovers of chicken fingers will soon have a new option to feast at when Raising Cane’s opens their newest location in San Diego County.

On Tuesday, June 20, Raising Cane’s will host a grand opening for their Chula Vista location, located at 512 H Street, the sixth location to open in the county.

The new spot can be found at the entrance of the Chula Vista Center and will feature a double drive-thru and a large indoor dining space.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in the San Diego market with the opening of our sixth Restaurant in the area and first in Chula Vista!” Restaurant Leader Ale Gonzalez said in a news release. “We look forward to serving our community and celebrating on Tuesday.”

The grand opening event will begin at 7 a.m. with a “Lucky 20” drawing, where 20 chicken finger fanatics will have a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. Customers must be at least 13 years of age and entries will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with the winners announced at 8:30 a.m.

The restaurant encourages guests to get in line early if they want a shot at winning the free food drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing.

Adding to the grand opening fun will be a performance from the Chula Vista High School Cheer team, who will be the recipient of Raising Cane’s check presentation.

A DJ will also be at the event playing the latest hits for Caniacs in attendance.

The full menu can be found here.

El Cajon will also be joining in on the local Raising Cane’s action when another location opens in East County on June 27.

The Chula Vista location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.