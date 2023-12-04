IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — South Bay chicken finger enthusiasts will soon have a new spot to feast as Raising Canes is set to open their first Imperial Beach location this week.

The popular restaurant chain — known for its southern fried chicken tenders, crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and mouthwatering sauce — will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It will be the brand’s eighth brick-and-mortar eatery in San Diego County.

Located at 900 Palm Avenue, the new Raising Canes restaurant can be found in the Imperial Shopping Center, right off State Route 75. According to a spokesperson for the brand, the new location will have both indoor walk-up and drive-thru options.

The Imperial Beach spot will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. — the first of all 750 Raising Cane’s restaurants to have these expanded hours.

” … whether Customers are en route to catching waves at nearby Imperial Beach, or grabbing an early bite before the workday begins, Raising Cane’s is ready to serve its Customers the hot, fresh Chicken needed to fuel the day,” a spokesperson wrote in a release.

To celebrate the grand opening, Raising Cane’s will offer a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers with free Cane’s for a year. Entries for those ages 13 and older will be accepted between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. with the winners announced shortly after. Customers must be present to win.

For those waiting in line bright and early, Ms. Claus will join restaurant staff Tuesday morning starting at 6 a.m. to help spread holiday cheer by handing out candy canes, holiday coffee and hot chocolate.

During the opening day event, Raising Cane’s officials will also be presenting a check for a donation to the local Imperial Beach chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars nonprofit.

The Imperial Beach location is one of several Raising Cane’s restaurant to open in San Diego County this year. Chula Vista and El Cajon also had locations of the “craveable chicken fingers” open over the summer.

“We are so excited to continue our growth in San Diego County by opening our newest location in Imperial Beach,” Mark Condello, Area Leader of Restaurants at Raising Cane’s, said in a release. “This Restaurant is packed with a lot of cool features reflective of the city, and we can’t wait to serve this community of beachgoers and Caniacs.”