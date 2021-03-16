Qualcomm completes $1.4 billion acquisition of NUVIA

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Qualcomm Inc. announced Tuesday that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., has completed its acquisition of CPU and technology design company NUVIA for $1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.

“The world-class NUVIA team enhances our CPU roadmap, extending Qualcomm’s leading technology position with the Windows, Android and Chrome ecosystems,” said President and CEO-Elect Cristiano Amon.

“The broad support of this acquisition from across industries validates the opportunity we have to provide differentiated products with leading CPU performance and power efficiency, as on-demand computing increases in the 5G era,” he said.

Qualcomm Technologies expects to integrate next-generation CPUs across a wide portfolio of products, including powering flagship smartphones, laptops and digital cockpits, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and infrastructure networking solutions.

“We are excited to join the leading wireless innovator in the industry, driven by a common mission of inventing breakthrough technologies. Together, we will create a new class of high-performance computing platforms that set the bar for the industry,” said former NUVIA CEO Gerard Williams, who now is senior vice president of engineering at Qualcomm Technologies.

