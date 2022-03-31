SAN DIEGO — A developer plans to build nearly 200 new homes on busy Park Boulevard, bringing more housing to the intersection of three popular uptown neighborhoods in San Diego.

The project, from CEDARst Companies, comes in the form of a $74.4 million, 7-story building at 4135 Park. That places the building in University Heights, within a few blocks of bustling Hillcrest and North Park to the east and the west.

The developer shared initial details on the 190-unit project in a news release Wednesday, announcing that crews will break ground in April and aim to complete the project over the course of about two years. Covering 205,000 square feet, the building will offer common spaces for residents including a café, fitness center, lounge, lobby and game room, according to CEDARst.

Renderings released by the company also showcase its large outdoor pool deck, featuring a hot tub and cabanas. The pool sits in the center of a horseshoe-shaped building, with apartment units rising on three sides. Many of the units have balconies.

The street-facing bottom floor of the building will feature a Heritage Bikes and Coffee shop, according to the developer.

Renderings show a line of diagonal street parking spaces in front of the shop. Spots come at a premium in that part of town, and the developer did not initially outline parking plans for residents. FOX 5 reached out for further details.

The company described rents as “approachable” and “fairly priced” but did not outline specifics. FOX 5 also inquired about that information.

CEDARst touted the project’s location in a Qualified Opportunity Zone. The state encourages developers to build housing in those areas and rewards projects with tax benefits, grants and other programs if they meet certain conditions. Officials say the zones help attract investment in underdeveloped and lower-income areas.

“Opportunity Zones have opened up a unique chance for firms like CEDARst to develop high-quality apartments with top in class amenities at an affordable price point,” Will Murphy, the company’s CEO and managing partner, said in a written statement. “We’re excited to work in such a dynamic community and look forward to expanding our footprint here in San Diego in the months and years ahead.”

Renderings show the shop and parking spots in front of a new apartment building planned for Park Boulevard. (Photo: CEDARSt)

CEDARst is based in Chicago and has a $2 billion portfolio, according to the company. Studio E Architects, a San Diego-based company, designed the project and it will be built by Suffolk Construction. Bridge Investment Group and BMO Harris Bank are also listed as partners.