SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Powerball prize has surpassed $1 billion.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers in the previous drawing.

Monday’s drawing had over 760,000 winning tickets, according to the California State Lottery website.

According to a press release from the California Lottery, the lump sum cash option is an estimated $596.7 million before federal taxes are taken. California doesn’t tax lottery prizes, according to the state lottery.

Since the current Powerball sequence started in August, almost 100 million Powerball tickets have been sold in California. Since then, 3.6 million tickets in the state have been sold that were non-jackpot winners totaling almost $29.8 million in prizes.

If no one wins the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, it’s projected to increase to $1.5 billion for Saturday, the state lottery said. The $1.5 billion would be close to the largest jackpot in history, which was $1.586 billion in 2016.

“Even though the jackpot keeps rolling, California has winners everywhere and of all kinds,” California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a statement. “Some players are winning hundreds or even thousands of dollars when they hit certain numbers each night of the draw, and we also have our local business partners who feel like big winners, too.”

“And of course, schools are the true winners in all of this,” Becker continued. “So far, we’ve raised tens of millions of dollars for public education just from sales related to this growing jackpot. It’s exciting any way you look at it.”

According to the state lottery, the current Powerball sequence has raised approximately $80 million for public schools in California.