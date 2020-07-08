Poway City Council OKs proposal to loan restaurants picnic tables for outdoor dining

POWAY, Calif. — The Poway City Council unanimously supported a proposal for the city to purchase picnic tables so that more restaurants can accommodate outdoor dining,

Mayor Steve Vaus said he came up with the idea over the weekend seeing all the picnic tables at the local parks on Fourth of July. By Monday, new indoor dining restrictions were announced for San Diego County.

The picnic table proposal is welcomed by businesses like Wholly Crepes, which is already feeling the effects of no indoor dining and very limited patio space as an option.

“It’s a great idea, I agree with that, but there’s really no place for us to put the tables especially in this location,” said owner LG Esmile.

Poway city leaders made it known at Tuesday evening’s meeting they’re willing to do all they can.

“I want to assure the restaurants that we are going to do everything in our power to clear out any parking requirements, make it available in adjacent spaces, we will bend over backwards,” said Mayor Steve Vaus.

City council unanimously agreed on the idea to purchase picnic tables and loan them out to restaurants, later to be used in city parks.

Although the city doesn’t have a set number of tables in mind just yet, they say the interest and support from the community is already pouring in with people offering to buy or build more picnic tables.

The mayor says any local Poway restaurants interested in getting some of the tables should call city hall.