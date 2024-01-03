SAN MARCO, Calif. — Smoothies and smoothie bowls are in no short supply in San Diego, but new outposts of beloved Orange County-based juice chain coming to the area may quickly become a local favorite.

Juice It Up!, a raw juice and smoothie bar chain akin to Jamba Juice and Pressed Juicery, is in the midst of expanding its footprint to San Diego County with six new locations — all set to open over the next five years.

Holding true to its cheeky motto, “Live Life Juiced!,” the chain is known for its handcrafted smoothies and superfruit bowls, as well as its “flavorful and nutritiously functional” fresh-squeezed raw juices and wellness shots.

The first of the new San Diego outposts, located right off state Route 78 in San Marcos’ Nordahl Marketplace at 751 Center Dr., opened its doors last week. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“My family and I have been fans of the Juice It Up! brand for years, so when we were ready to diversify our existing franchise portfolio, it was the first concept that came to mind,” said Joe Harry with HGW Capital LLC in a statement. HGW Capital, a franchise group, is behind the brand’s expansion to San Diego.

“We saw the opportunity to debut Juice It Up! in San Diego County and couldn’t be more excited to have the San Marcos location open, especially at a time where health and nutrition are top of mind,” he continued. “As area residents ourselves, we are also happy to support the local workforce by employing team members who are passionate about delivering refreshing smoothies, bowls and juices with high-quality ingredients.”

The San Marcos Juice It Up! location will soon be joined by another in Little Italy, with an anticipated opening later this year. After these, additional sites are in the works for San Diego, Vista, Escondido, Chula Vista and National City.

All planned San Diego-area locations are part of a massive expansion to the brand with the goal of reaching 200 locations across the country by 2027, according to HGW Capital.