SAN DIEGO — Craving homestyle Mexican cuisine? A family-owned restaurant with five San Diego County locations is offering discounted carne asada burritos this weekend.

Lolita’s Mexican Food, a Chula Vista-based establishment, is celebrating 40 years in service by offering up a special one-day deal. The gesture commemorates the original restaurant first opening its doors in 1984.

“It all started with Dolores ‘Lolita’ Farfan and husband Joaquin Farfan, Sr. and one location on Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista, California in 1984. Over the years, and with the help of all six second generation family members, our outstanding team members and the support of the communities we serve, Lolita’s has grown to five locations,” said Dolores C. Jackson, president of Lolita’s.

Joaquin and Lolita are pictured. (Credit: Lolita’s Mexican Food)

On Saturday, Jan. 13, guests who purchase one of their famed carne asada burritos can score a second one for 40% off. This discount will be offered at all five locations, which are as follows:

— Lolita’s Chula Vista (413 Telegraph Canyon Rd.)

— Lolita’s Bonita (4516 Bonita Rd.)

— Lolita’s Kearny Mesa (7305 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.)

— Lolita’s Sunbow (601 East Palomar St.)

— Lolita’s Eastlake (871 Showroom Pl.)

The Chula Vista City Council and San Diego Board of Supervisors are even commemorating the milestone with a proclamation officially declaring Saturday as “Lolitas Mexican Food Day.”

“To receive acknowledgement from the City of Chula Vista and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and to officially have a ‘Lolita’s Mexican Food Day’ is a huge achievement! Much of our success stems from staying true to our core tenets and mission of serving delicious authentic Mexican food to generations of guests,” Jackson continued. “And we look forward to continuing that mission for years to come.”