Popular beach pizzeria reopens with virus precautions

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A popular Solana Beach family restaurant has reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is anything but business as usual.

Crust Pizzeria’s two locations in Solana Beach and Carmel Valley are back open after being closed for more than a month. Co-owner Matt Othick said the closure was tough and he doesn’t expect it to be easy moving forward under the new normal.

“It was really important to us that people come in and feel safe, and we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing: distancing,” Othick said. “All of our employees are wearing masks and basically adhering to all the rules.”

But the new precautions are worth it for the business owners and employees. Everyone is glad to get back to work

“It was shocking. It happened really fast, and we felt like there was a good chance you’re going to lose (both restaurants),” Othick said. “Fifty or 60 people having to go be off work with almost no notice — that was single-handedly the most difficult thing for all of us.”

Crust’s co-owner Matt Weaver said the owners were relieved when they got approved for the governments paycheck protection program, but they soon realized the money comes with a lot of confusion and restrictions. It has to be used in eight weeks and 75% must be used on payroll, while 25% can be used on utilities and rent.



“When you’re only allowed to do curbside take-out, these people — and you want to pay them — and we found they’re making more money at home on unemployment then working part time,” Weaver said.

Thousands of businesses are facing the same problem. So the restaurants are taking one step at a time, working toward the day when they can welcome patrons back inside for a sit-down meal and the local celebrations the family restaurant is known for.

“When are we going to be able to have the Boys Club team come in the back room and have their party after a big win at their championship game?” Orthic asked. “Those are things we are worried about, and there’s no telling when that will go back to normal.”