SAN DIEGO — Local leaders gathered Thursday to unveil a 30-foot sign to honor Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities.

Representatives with the Asian Business Association Foundation were joined by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, city councilmember Kent Lee and former councilmember Chris Cate for a news conference at Friend’s House in Kearny Mesa, located at 4647 Convoy Street.

The Convoy Gateway sign will be a vertical structure, standing 30 feet high and featuring patterns and designs that honor AANHPI communities.

In 2020, Kearny Mesa was designated as the Convoy Pan Asian Cultural & Business Innovation District, with six freeway signs added in 2022 to celebrate the distinction.

“The Convoy District is the direct result of decades of innovative Asian entrepreneurship and resilience that has turned this region into a top tourist destination,” said Asian Business Association President & CEO Jason Paguio. “The Convoy Gateway sign will stand as a testament to the remarkable cultural and economic contributions of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities and businesses,”

The area along Convoy Street in particular is filled with AANHPI-owned businesses. It’s the cultural and commercial home to San Diego’s nearly 450,000-member Asian and Pacific Islander community.

“The Convoy District stands out as a hub of Asian and Pacific Islander businesses and restaurants, contributing significantly to the cultural diversity and prosperity of our city,” Lee said. “The installation of a gateway sign will serve as a beacon for our community, acknowledging the integral role these community members and businesses have had in establishing the Convoy District as a nationally acclaimed destination.”

The announcement of the Convoy Gateway sign is part of a multi-year plan to revitalize the district, while honoring the AANHPI community.

“The hundreds of locally owned businesses in the Convoy District have worked hard to make this neighborhood the exciting hub it is today,” Gloria said. “The new Gateway Sign recognizes that work and serves as an iconic marker that will welcome both residents and visitors to the neighborhood. This is an important milestone in the Convoy Street corridor’s continued revitalization, which includes new homes, repaved streets, additional parking and more.”

A date has not yet been announced for the completion of the Convoy Gateway sign, as further design improvements, permitting documents, median improvements and construction are completed.