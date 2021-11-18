Planning to order Thanksgiving dinner this year? Do it ASAP, local restaurant chain says

SAN DIEGO – Numerous local restaurants are grappling with supply chain hassles as they gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

This year, restaurants such as Farmer’s Table say they’re focusing on to-go orders for turkey day. But given the shortages many are encountering, it’s been a challenge, restaurant spokeswoman Sara Arjmand said, and they’re recommending customers place their orders as soon as possible.

“We already have over 4,000 orders placed (for Thanksgiving),” Arjmand said. “What I encourage people is just place your order right now.”

Last year, the company served some 7,000 Thanksgiving meals across its four restaurant locations, according to Arjmand.

This time around, she said they placed orders for turkeys and other key ingredients weeks ahead of normal due to a lack of supply. It comes as the restaurant is reporting even greater demand than in the past as hungry customers chart their Thanksgiving plans.

“Little things that were never an issue are becoming an issue,” she said. “We can’t get our ravioli. We can’t get our flour.”

Customer Isaias Salazar told FOX 5 Thursday said he’s getting excited for the holiday this year, particularly as he missed Thanksgiving a year ago.

But as turkeys are scarce, Salazar said he at least “can come to a place like Farmer’s Table to eat in and dine out.”

Farmer’s Table says it feeds more than 12,000 San Diegans annually during the holiday season. It’s also seen a 20% increase year over year in customers eating out for the holidays.

“That way, we don’t have to clean up,” Salazar said. “You know, part of the Thanksgiving is you get home, you eat and this way you don’t have to clean.”

The restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for two for $60 on to-go orders here.