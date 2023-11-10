SAN DIEGO — A famed Seattle-based bakery is bringing its acclaimed Eastern European-inspired pies back to San Diego for a pop-up next month.

Piroshky Piroshky will be visiting America’s Finest City on Dec. 5 at Elks Lodge — located at 430 Jackson Dr. — as part of its 31st anniversary tour of the U.S.

The bakery previously visited San Diego earlier this year, but is returning to Southern California by popular demand.

“Everywhere we go, it’s a pleasure to meet our dedicated piroshky fans and make new friends,” Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, said in a release. “We’re elated to connect and share with our ever-growing Piroshky community across the United States – let’s keep celebrating together!”

Founded in the historic Pike Place market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted pastries since 1992.

The brick-and-mortar bakery — voted one of the “20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by Smithsonian Magazine — is known for its piroshki, yeasted buns with sweet and savory fillings ranging from rhubarb to potato and cheese.

San Diegans looking to try one of Piroshky Piroshky’s pies can order online ahead of the bakery’s Southern California visit. The order deadline for the pop-up is Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

After San Diego, the bakery will head north to Anaheim and Westchester. More information about those stops can be found here.

For those that want to get a taste of the bakery’s mouthwatering bites, be sure to order soon, as all of the goods delivered with the pop-up are made-to-order.