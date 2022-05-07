SAN DIEGO – A lot has changed in the past 84 years, including the location of the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop. Celebrating its 84th anniversary Saturday, the eatery honored its customers the way it has for much of its tenure — by serving up a savory bargain on its beloved chicken and turkey pies.

The North Park staple has been around since 1938. It first was located at 5th Avenue and B Street before moving over to its current location in the 2600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Lisa Townsend, the restaurant’s general manager, said they like to “go big” for each anniversary, which they did with deals for both dine-in and to-go customers on chicken pie dinners.

“We like to celebrate and promote our brand,” Townsend said. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers and reward them with a promotion. We do this every year and this year, we’re giving cake out and having a really fun time. It’s a fun atmosphere and we want everyone to come.”

The eatery, which keeps a traditional American menu from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, has received some rave reviews over time, its Yelp page shows. It has a three-and-a-half out of five rating from more than 1,300 reviews with many complimenting its chicken pies and desserts.

“You must get the chicken pot pie if you visit,” one reviewer said. “Don’t be the fool that doesn’t order chicken pot pie here!”

“We love this spot,” another reviewer said. “The banana cream pie (note: they have it on Wednesdays) is hands down the best.”

Hungry yet? See more from the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop online by clicking here.