Pfizer acquires local biotech company developing antifungal treatment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Pfizer announced Wednesday that it has acquired San Diego-based biotech company Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, which has been developing a drug to treat invasive fungal infections.

Pfizer said Amplyx’s leading drug, fosmanogepix, can target fungal strains that are resistant to standard treatments. The drug is currently in phase 2 clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenous and oral formulations for treating patients with life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by molds, yeasts and rare molds.

More than 1.5 million cases of invasive fungal infections occur worldwide each year, with mortality rates as high as 30-80% across infection types, according to Pfizer.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Along with fosmanogepix, Pfizer also secured ownership of Amplyx’s other potential antiviral and antifungal therapies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder of the devastating impact of infectious diseases, highlighting the continuous need for new anti- infective therapies to treat both emerging and difficult to treat bacterial, viral and fungal infections,” said Angela Lukin, global president of Pfizer Hospital.

“We are deeply committed to helping patients suffering from infectious diseases, continuously seeking opportunities to build our portfolio of anti-infective therapies,” Lukin continued. “We’ve already invested in assets that, if approved, could help address drug-resistant bacterial infections and critical viral infections; with this acquisition, we look forward to progressing the development of a novel anti-fungal as well.”

