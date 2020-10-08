Petco pulls shock collars from shelves

SAN DIEGO — Petco has removed shock collars from its shelves in a move by the San Diego-based pet retailer to promote positive reinforcement training.

The pet supplies giant announced Tuesday that it will stop selling human- and bark-activated electronic collars in response to concerns that the devices have been shown to inflict fear, anxiety and stress in dogs. The company encourages owners to train their dogs using positive reinforcement, like treats, and is offering a free online class to introduce pet owners to the reward-based method.

In the announcement, Petco called on the rest of the pet industry and pet owners to sign a petition joining its pledge to “Stop the Shock.”

In alignment with the change, the company has rebranded itself as “Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.”

“As a health and wellness company, our mission is focused on improving pet lives and we think selling shock collars does the opposite,” said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. “It’s our responsibility to ensure that we, and others, aren’t putting potentially harmful products in the wrong hands.”