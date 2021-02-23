Owners of shuttered businesses turn to online auctions to sell what’s left

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – As virus rates drop in San Diego County, there is hope the region could soon reopen more businesses. But for some owners, it’s already too late.



“Fuddruckers is gone permanently, Harper’s Music is gone and a few others moved to different locations,” said David Mace, owner of Blackie’s Trophies and Awards on Third Avenue.



A little farther up the street you’ll find a sign that reads, “Thanks for the memories” on the wall of Mangia Italiano, a restaurant that recently went out of business.



“In the past three weeks we’ve booked four different businesses that have closed,” said Jason Hanks, owner of Cal Auctions. His company is selling off the equipment from Mangia Italiano during an online auction Tuesday morning.



“It’s always a tough thing or us because here I am looking to sell someone’s despair,” Hanks said. “It’s supply and demand. Two years ago, yes, restaurant equipment was much more valuable. Nowadays, we still sell it but for a less amount of money because there’s less buyers willing to buy it.”



The online auction will be held shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday and can be found on the Cal Auctions website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction