SAN DIEGO — Looking for a job? The United Parcel Service (UPS) is hiring more than 200 seasonal employees in the San Diego area ahead of the winter holidays.

Full- and part-time seasonal positions available include seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers, Steve Nagata with UPS said in a press release last week.

The pay rate for seasonal package handlers and driver helpers starts at $21 per hour while driving jobs begin at $23 per hour, the supply chain management company said.

According to UPS, nearly 80% of the openings do not require an interview.

“The company’s streamlined digital application process now takes less than 20 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer,” Nagata said.

The local hirings are among more than 100,000 openings nationally “to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume,” per UPS.

The company says 50,000 seasonal employees have stayed on permanently over the last two years.