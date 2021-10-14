Outback Steakhouse hiring at all San Diego-area locations

EAST SETAUKET, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: An image of the sign for Outback Steakhouse as photographed on March 16, 2020 in East Setauket, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Looking to make the leap into the San Diego restaurant scene? This opportunity might be ‘bloomin’ at the right time for you.

Casual dining chain Outback Steakhouse plans to host a hiring event Monday with restaurants searching for all hourly positions, including servers, line cooks and management roles, the company said in a news release. Onsite interviews will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only at Outback’s Mission Valley restaurant at 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 125.

The event is hiring for all of the chain’s restaurants in the San Diego area. They include locations in:

Clairemont (located at 4196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.);

El Cajon (722 Jamacha Road);

Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 125);

National City, also known as its South San Diego location (2980 Plaza Bonita);

Oceanside (2485 Vista Way); and

San Marcos (177 W. San Marcos Blvd.).

In its release, the company said it’s offering benefits for managers such as paid vacations, medical, dental and vision insurance and a bonus program, among others. For hourly positions, employees have a flexible work schedule and discounts on meals in the restaurant., according to Outback.

More information is available online at outwestrg.com.