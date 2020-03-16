Online delivery services that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With many people looking to avoid dine-in restaurants in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus, there are several food delivery services available to bring food to your door.

In addition to individual restaurants with delivery services (check their websites), the following services are available:

DoorDash — will deliver from several restaurants including Chipolte, Firehouse Tavern, and McDonald’s.

Postmates — will deliver from several local restaurants as well as chains like Five Guys, Denny’s and Subway

Uber Eats — will deliver from Panda Express, Popeye’s, and Donatos Pizza, among several others

Grubhub — will deliver from chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s

EatStreet — works more closely with local restaurants instead of national chains

All of the above have different charges per delivery, with some holding specials for a user’s first order.