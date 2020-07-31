One Paseo adapts to help more businesses thrive outdoors

DEL MAR, Calif. — For those who are sick of working from home and can no longer escape to a coffee shop to get some work done, One Paseo in Del Mar is transforming to meet more needs during the pandemic.

The North County shopping center might have already been a popular spot for San Diegans to get some time in outside, whether they’re shopping, eating, getting a haircut or working out. It has a little bit of everything, but as restrictions during the pandemic recently tightened, the center wanted to do more help the businesses and the people coming by for a little escape from their familiar four walls.

“They’ve added a bunch of other tables and kind of a lounge area. They also have free WiFi throughout the center so people can come in and enjoy their lunch, maybe do a little work on the laptop,” said Trevor Perry, manager at The Butchery.

A road leading into One Paseo is now a plaza, adding 65 more seats especially for the businesses without existing outdoor seating.

“It was already designed to create that community environment, what this has done is create more of that. It causes us to be outside and to be more visible and mingle and it really feels like a big family, one big community,” said Billy Borja, founder at Vibe Flow Yoga.

New options include bistro tables, cabana seating and picnic tables. Some of that new space will also be used to accommodate outdoor fitness.

“They put some outdoor turf in, made it really nice with some lights and so we will be able to offer classes there Monday through Friday in the mornings and then a class in the evenings as well,” said Borja.

In addition to the alfresco dining and fitness options, the retails shops at One Paseo are still open as well.