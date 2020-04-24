On-demand lawn care company sees boom in applicants

SAN DIEGO — While unemployment numbers soar, one industry says it’s seeing a boom in people looking to apply for work in San Diego.

Carlos Carrillo has been keeping busy mowing lawns and trying to make a difference during the pandemic.

“Decided to just go out there and offer my services apart from being a Marine and doing my normal every day duties. After work, I’ll go pick up some jobs here and there and just go help out wherever I can,” said Carrillo.

Most of his customers are elderly and unable to care for their lawns. In addition to doing a handful of jobs for free, he recently signed on to work for a San Diego-based mobile landscaping company called Lawn Love.

Unemployment numbers in the U.S. have reached more than 26 million, more than the population of every state, aside from California and Texas.

Lawn Love has seen its own numbers soar in a positive way, with a 114% increase in San Diegans applying to work with them in the last month compared to before the pandemic hit.

“Something under 2,000 square feet, something as simple as this this would range between $25 and $30,” said Carrillo.

Jobs range by task and size of the property and can be completed and paid for through an app instead of any person-to-person contact.

“It’s a great opportunity if you just got laid off. I’ve offered this job to some of my family and some of my friends to do for extra cash,” said Carrillo.

You do need basic landscaping experience and your own tools, but if interested, you can apply online.