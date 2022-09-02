SAN DIEGO — A San Diego spot is one of the top mezcal bars in the United States, according to Yelp data.

Tahona Bar, located at 2414 San Diego Avenue in the heart of Old Town, comes in at No. 13 on the list. The business prides itself as being the first mezcal tasting room in San Diego, according to its website.

The interior of Tahona Bar. (Credit: Amar Harrag)

For the uninitiated, mezcal is a distilled beverage made from the agave plant. Tahona Bar offers 120 types of the smoky spirit, plus serves up Oaxacan-inspired dishes. There’s a private tasting room and even a speakeasy hidden in the back: Oculto 477 is located next to a cemetery, so you can “let the spirits guide you” while you enjoy drinks.

The top spots range from coast to coast and include seven others in California. The No. 1 mezcal bar, Santo Mezcal, can be found just up the coast in Santa Barbara.

Here’s the full list: