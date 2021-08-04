Oceanside council votes in favor of appeals challenging construction of Amazon facility

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted against allowing the construction of a large Amazon distribution center in the city.

In May, the city’s Planning Commission voted 4-0 in favor of the plan to build a 142,746-square-foot facility on a nearly 28-acre site on the eastern end of Ocean Ranch Boulevard in the Ocean Ranch Corporate Center. But within days of the approval, the City Clerk’s office received three appeals arguing against the development.

At Wednesday’s meeting, council granted those appeals after hearing hours of public comment from the community.

“I am not convinced by the changes at all,” Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez said. “I believe it severely under states the impacts to this community.”

During the meeting, Sanchez and other councilmembers noted the project’s application process had some inconsistencies and that the request was too large for the area. The industrial area typically allows facilities of up to 50,000 square feet and six large trucks.

The proposal called for 15 truck terminals on the property and would operate as a 24-hour package delivery site with 500 employees.

Some common concerns brought up by local residents included noise, traffic and air quality.

Proponents of the facility said the area was meant for this type of project.

Some current Amazon employees called in to the meeting to vouch for the good quality jobs and members of the local labor union welcomed the potential work that would have come with the facility, a total of up to 300 construction jobs.

“This site was always intended to be industrial,” said Scott Moffat, senior vice president with Lincoln Property Company, “and even when the deliberations were to convert that to residential, it was well known there was a business park, there was an industrial center that was going to be there.”