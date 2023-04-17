A birthday “bundtlet” from Nothing Bundt Cakes. (Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes)

SAN DIEGO — Looking to celebrate filing your taxes with a sweet treat? Nothing Bundt Cakes has you covered.

On Wednesday, April 18, Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering customers a deal on their individually packaged Bundlets in celebration of Tax Day.

The miniature bundt cakes will be discounted to $4.18 for eClub members at all San Diego area bakeries, the company announced.

You can sign up for the Nothing Bundt Cakes eClub here.

The Tax Day dessert deal can be claimed at any of the following San Diego County Nothing Bundt Cakes locations.

5950 Village Way, Suite 104, San Diego, CA, 92130

11704 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 140, San Diego, CA, 92128

5624 Mission Center Road, Suite B, San Diego, CA, 92108

3225 Sports Arena Blvd, Suites 102-3, San Diego, CA, 92110

9836 Mission Gorge Road, Suite C, Santee, CA, 92071

595 Grand Avenue, San Marcos, CA, 92078

965 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 102, Carlsbad, CA, 92011

872 Eastlake Parkway, Suite 414, Chula Vista, CA, 91914

The deal applies to any individual Bundtlet, including the limited-time Blueberry Bliss flavor, which is available until May 21.

Earlier this year, Nothing Bundt Cakes held a free Bundtlet giveaway in celebration of their limited-release OREO Cookies & Cream flavor.

Although April 18 is Tax Day in 2023, San Diego residents have until Oct. 16 to file their federal and state taxes in 2023.

The filing deadline was extended for California counties that were affected by the presidentially declared disaster prompted by a slew of powerful winter storms earlier this year.