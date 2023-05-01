SAN DIEGO — Are you a fan of different flavored beers? Yelp recently worked up a list of the top brewery in each U.S. state.

The popular online directory named Pure Project, located in Vista, as the best place to find a brew in California.

Offering nearly 20 craft breweries, Pure Project features a 15-barrel brewhouse and a large indoor/outdoor tasting room.

“Beer selection is very good, running from pilsners through IPAs to imperial stout – something good for every palate,” Yelper Pete R. commented.

“From the delicious varying pours, to the tasty offerings from food trucks, to the friendly and knowledgeable customer service, it’s easy to have a good time every chance we get to visit,” Yelper Fernando G. said.

“Nice outdoor seating. They take pride in their botany. Would highly recommend!” Yelper Ashley S. added.

The study was compiled through identifying businesses in the breweries category on Yelp, ranking those spots using the total volume and ratings of reviews and then making sure those U.S. businesses were marked open and have a passing score on Yelp as of March 3, 2023.

The list comes as American Craft Beer Week begins on May 15.