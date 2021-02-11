North County bakery accused of owing nearly $1.3M in unpaid wages

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – The California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced Thursday it is taking action to recover nearly $1.3 million in wages owed to 189 workers of a Vista wholesale bakery that shut its doors in December 2018.

Citations were issued last month against Baked in the Sun for allegedly closing without paying employees for their last two weeks of work or any accrued vacation wages. Soon after it closed, creditors took possession of the bakery’s assets except accounts receivable and sold the property to new owners, according to the Labor Commissioner’s Office, which said it became aware of the situation after 70 of the workers filed wage claims.

The citations include $216,045 in minimum and contract wages, $20,855 in overtime wages, $58,716 in vacation wages, $190,704 in liquidated damages and $800,981 in waiting time penalties, according to the Labor Commissioner’s Office.

“State law provides that workers must be paid first when a business closes and its assets are sold,” said Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower. “My office has taken action to ensure these bakery employees receive the wages and penalties they are owed.”

On the same day the citations were issued, Garcia-Browr said her office filed a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court naming Baked in the Sun, principals Rachel Shein and Steven Pilarsky, First Choice Bank, New Vista Baking, LLC and Burton Foods LLC.