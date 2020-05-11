Nordstrom to permanently close Westfield North County store

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Nordstrom store in the Westfield North County shopping mall will permanently close this summer, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The company announced last week that it would permanently close 16 stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on conventional retail. The Escondido location is one of six California stores that will be impacted.

“We’ve been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. said in a statement. “More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed. Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster, and connecting digital and physical experiences with services like curbside pickup and returns.”

