SAN DIEGO — Get ready shoppers! A new Nordstrom Rack location is coming to San Diego next year.

The Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced the plans for the new 26,000 square-foot location on Tuesday.

The new store will be opening in Clairemont Town Square, joining other stores like Burlington, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Reading Cinemas and Vons. It is anticipated to open in fall 2024.

“Clairemont Town Square is a community favorite for shopping, dining and socializing. The exciting addition of Nordstrom Rack to our already diverse collection of retailers will offer visitors an even more vibrant and complete experience,” said Taylor Pham, vice president of the Merlone Geier Partners, owners of the shopping center.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers discounts of up to 70% on apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at other stores.

The new San Diego Nordstrom Rack location is one of 11 planned stores recently announced by the retailer. According to the company, these new stores will bring the total number of Nordstrom storefronts up to 96 across the state, including 68 Nordstrom Rack stores.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in San Diego, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in San Diego can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”