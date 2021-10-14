Nonstop San Diego-London flights return

In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, a British Airways plane, at left, is towed past other planes sitting parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

SAN DIEGO — British Airways has resumed its nonstop service between Heathrow Airport in London and San Diego International Airport.

The airline is the first to reintroduce nonstop service between Europe and San Diego since shutting down the flights in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the carrier.

The year-round flights will have three times weekly: Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, British Airways says.

“Our global city needs efficient global connections and I’m grateful to British Airways for resuming service to London which will also provide access to other European countries,” said Kimberly Becker, who leads San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “San Diego’s business community has been asking when this flight would return and after more than a year and a half, we welcome them back.

“This flight also allows families to reunite and tourists to visit America’s Finest City. Regaining service to London on British Airways will provide our region with an economic boost that contributes to our recovery.”

A flight between the two cities takes around 11 hours on average, depending on which direction you’re headed. As of Thursday morning, listed prices for roundtrip flights one month out in November ranged from $700 to nearly $1,400.

Before arriving in the U.S., international passengers — including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people — are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months. You can read more on international travel guidelines from the CDC on their website.