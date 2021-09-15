Nonstop flights from San Diego to London to resume this fall

SAN DIEGO — Nonstop flights to London are coming back to the San Diego airport this fall.

British Airways will resume service to London via Heathrow Airport and San Diego International Airport beginning October 13, it was announced Wednesday. The year-round flights will operate three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The San Diego International Airport said in a news release that Flight BA272 will depart San Diego at 7 p.m. and arrive in London the next day at 1:25 p.m. Flight BA273 will depart London at 1:45 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 4:55 p.m.

The flights are returning after British Airways suspended service in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline is the first carrier to resume nonstop service to Europe from San Diego, SAN officials said in a news release.

Airport officials urged passengers to check CDC and international travel guidelines. Travelers, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the U.S., the news release said.