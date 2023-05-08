SAN DIEGO — The parent company of FOX 5, Nexstar Media Group, on Monday agreed to acquire the assets of KUSI-TV from McKinnon Broadcasting Company for $35 million.

“KUSI-TV’s established local news operations serving viewers and advertisers across the San Diego community is a perfect fit with our station group and existing San Diego operations at KSWB-TV (Fox5),” Tom Carter, Nexstar’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Their mission of serving the community by delivering the most local news in the market is consistent with Nexstar’s commitment to providing consumers expansive local content on linear and digital platforms.”

Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group, with 200-owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people.

The transaction, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, is expected to close later this year.