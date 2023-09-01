IRVING, Texas – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), Friday announced that it has closed its acquisition of the assets of KUSI-TV in San Diego from McKinnon Broadcasting Company and Channel 51 of San Diego. KUSI-TV is an independent television station, broadcasting more than nine hours of local news each weekday and nearly 60 hours of local news every week.

“We are very excited to be bringing KUSI-TV together with KSWB-TV, Nexstar’s other owned-and-operated television station in the market,” said Scott Heath, who will serve as Vice President and General Manager for both TV stations. “Collectively, these stations will offer more local news and information programming in the market than all of the other local stations combined and provide unprecedented coverage of breaking news, weather, and sports. In addition, by working together with KUSI-TV, we will be able to provide our advertisers and marketing clients with even more opportunities to reach consumers across our combined linear and digital platforms.”