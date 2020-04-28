Newsom weighs easing virus order for businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering a strategy for reopening business in a state divided between rural areas with small numbers of coronarivus cases and urban areas struggling with still-rising death tolls.

Newsom on Tuesday plans to outline what it will take to ease his stay-at-home order that closed most businesses.

Health officials say the efforts have helped flatten the curve of virus outbreaks but they also caused economic upheaval.

Six rural counties have asked the governor to carefully ease business restrictions while six San Francisco Bay Area counties on Monday said they’ll extend their local restrictions through May.