A rendering of the new City Tacos playground location in Ocean Beach. (Courtesy of City Tacos)

SAN DIEGO — Tacos are about as fundamental to San Diego culture as the beach is. But this summer, beloved Mexican food spot City Tacos is about to take the region’s taco craze to the next level: with a taco “playground.”

The new 10,000 square-foot City Tacos playground concept in Ocean Beach will be a place that combines delicious tacos with a space designed for laid-back fun, in true San Diego fashion.

This will be the seventh San Diego County location for the award-winning Mexican eatery. The first location opened in North Park on May 5, 2014.

“Extending my footprint into OB really is a testament to the great people of San Diego,” founder Gerry Torres said in a release. “Their passion for City Tacos means more City Tacos.”

The new location will be right in the heart of Ocean Beach, situated only a few blocks from the Dusty Rhodes Park. The playground will feature a courtyard with a variety of seating options, as well as a gated dog park with tables.

Murals from a dozen local artists will span the grounds and perimeter fencing of the concept, coordinated by Ocean Beach local and founder of Voltaire Art & Makers Walk, Sevahna Anderson.

Giant sized games — from checkers and chess to Connect 4 and Jenga — are going to be scattered across the property. Cornhole sets, bocci ball and foosball tables will also be available for guests.

The new playground, in addition to the delicious City Tacos menu, will have 10 taps for beer coming from local craft breweries, as well as wine and seltzers. Rotating food trucks will also be featured at the playground.

City Tacos also has plans for craft fairs and other small festivals to take place at the new playground location.

“It has been a dream of mine for quite some time to create an all-ages community hub like this for one of the vibrant areas of our city – a place where people can play, enjoy and relax,” Torres said. “I love the OB community and I can’t wait to hang out and eat tacos with everyone.”

City Tacos’ new playground location will be at 4896 Voltaire Street and is expected to open sometime in July. An exact date has not yet been announced.