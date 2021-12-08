New rules target short-term rental ‘bad actors’ in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – New rules are coming to short-term rental properties in Chula Vista.

On Tuesday, Chula Vista City Council unanimously voted — with two members not present — to add more rules to short-term rentals such as Airbnb to cut back on rowdy guests and help with the local housing crisis.

Many short-term rental owners were actually in favor of a modified ordinance that would not limit the number of days they could rent to guests.

“Congratulations,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas said after the vote was taken.

The new rule means hosts will have to apply for permits, limit the number of guests and notify neighbors, among other restrictions. Many of the requirements take effect as of Jan. 1, 2022, except for some select items that won’t take effect until July.

Before Tuesday’s vote, there were few regulations for existing short-term vacation rentals.

The new rule does not restrict the number of days an owner can rent their secondary residence or part of their primary home.

“Let’s get this implemented as soon as possible so that we can go after those bad actors … We can disincentive them from operating in Chula Vista in the way that they have,” said Mayor Salas.