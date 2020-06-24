New rooftop restaurant opens in Gaslamp despite pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new restaurant has entered the scene in the Gaslamp Quarter, choosing not to put off opening any longer even during uncertain times.

Tuesday night was the official opening of Lumi by Akira Back, a rooftop dining experience serving up Japanese-inspired cuisine.

“We would have opened about two weeks before the shut down,” said Michael Georgopoulos, partner at the RMD Group.

After the pandemic put a speed bump in the opening process, the RMD Group felt it was finally time to open their doors and give San Diegans a new dining experience: a new place and a new process that we’re all working to get used to. The restaurant even hired an extra staff member whose full-time role is cleaning frequently touched surfaces as well as helping with the procedures to check staff in before every shift.

“They have to go through a screening and a temperature check before they can come on the floor. They have to have their mask,” said Georgopoulos.

Diners are encouraged to make reservations and once they do, a confirmation email will help guide them through what to expect when they arrive.

While there are a handful of extra steps for everyone involved, Georgopoulos believes it’s important to maintain the highest standards of safety.

“San Diego County COVID-19 numbers are up and it’s our responsibility to keep ourselves and our guests safe. We need to be vigilant and I think it’s our responsibility in this industry, as the restaurant industry, to hold everybody responsible.”

The RMD group has a new sister restaurant downstairs from Lumi, Huntress, that is scheduled to open 4th of July weekend using mainly outdoor patio seating and the expanded street dining along 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter.