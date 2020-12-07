New restaurant restrictions leave East County eatery to feed customers via drive-thru

EL CAJON, Calif. – Sunday night marked the last outdoor dinner service for at least a few weeks at a number of Southern California eateries, including a Mexican restaurant in East County.

Customers were dining at outdoor tables on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif.

At Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, customers had their final bites outdoors before a new stay-at-home went into effect. The order, announced last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom as San Diego County and the state’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to break records, allows restaurants only to operate for takeout or delivery service.

But as with past restrictions brought on by a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, the owner said she’s already scheming for the best ways to reach her customers.

“It’s been really difficult, just the constant moving inside then outside then going to takeout and going back and forth,” co-owner Cindy Gomez said.

Under the state’s most restrictive purple reopening tier, restaurants were allowed to serve food outdoors. Gomez said Hacienda Casa Blanca had just put up outdoor tables and heaters in the parking lot of its restaurant within the past two weeks to accommodate customers.

Now facing restrictions along with much of the region, Gomez said they’ll offer takeout and delivery service. They’re also planning a drive-through option to supplement the loss of income.

“We’re reinventing the wheel, more or less,” she said. “We’re going to modify our canopies that we just got up two weeks ago for Christmas and we’re going to modify those and we’re actually going to be creating a Hacienda express drive-through.”

A customer showcases a meal ordered while dining outdoors on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif.

Customers were dining at outdoor tables on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif.

The front of Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif as it appeared on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Two customers sit at an outdoor table for a meal on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif.

A hand sanitizer station with a sign requiring customers wear masks is displayed on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif.

Customers were dining at outdoor tables on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, Calif.

She hopes the new drive-through will help keep the restaurant afloat during the next three weeks.

Either way, her customers say they’ll still be back.

“I think it’s beautiful here,” customer Julie Church said. “I think they’ve done an outstanding job of getting us to enjoy the outdoors. And I’m just so sad that these restaurants have to close. It’s just breaking my heart.”