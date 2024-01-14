SAN DEIGO — The space formerly occupied by Tilted Kilt in Mission Valley is now a restaurant and sports bar with ties to the South Bay.

On Thursday, NOVO Brazil Brewing Company opened its fourth location at 1640 Camino Del Rio North, NOVO founder Tiago Carneiro announced.

The 11,500-square-foot space has a capacity of 352 indoors and 237 outdoors on a patio. Both areas have standard table seating and high tops, while the patio also has fire pit lounges.

A unique feature, all the furniture was handcrafted in Brazil.

The sports bar is sure to be a sought after meeting point for sports lovers as there are more than 100 feet of 1.5-millimeter pixel pitch LED video walls throughout the restaurant. You won’t have to worry about not hearing the game as there is also surround sound.

Another special quality, the restaurant has moving lights and CO2 blasts for when goals and touchdowns are scored, baskets are made, and home runs are hit.

“Just like our locations in the South Bay, we want Mission Valley to be a family-friendly community gathering point for San Diego State fans, Padres fans, Wave fans, and fans of any team,” Carneiro said.

NOVO Mission Valley will have the same food-and-beverage menu as its locations in Imperial Beach and Otay Ranch Town Center. Plus, there are 64 taps, serving all NOVO beers and its other lines of beverages like NOVA kombuchas, California Spritz beer cocktails, and hard seltzers.

While watching your favorite team, you can sink your teeth into Brazilian-inspired dishes such as empanadas, yucca fries, Coxinha (chicken croquette), picanha (prime sirloin), and the El Charro Ribeye.

“A few friends of mine have mentioned that NOVO could be the new Seau’s, which I’ve been told was a Mission Valley staple and the best place to watch our hometown teams,” Carneiro continued. “Many kids of the 1990s and early 2000s may have children of their own now, so we hope we can provide a similar experience – along with nostalgia – to both old and new generations.”

The exterior of NOVO Mission Valley. (Credit: NOVO Brazil Brewing Company)

NOVO Mission Valley can be accessed directly from the parking lot at the southeast corner of the Mission Valley mall or through the CAVA/Nordstrom Rack courtyard from the north.

The restaurant and sports bar will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. NOVO will open early on days with morning NFL games and other notable contests like SDSU men’s basketball games.

“We are proud to be establishing such strong roots throughout San Diego,” Carneiro said. “We love supporting our local sports teams and we relish the opportunity to provide a next-level fan experience for watching their games on TV. Even if you’re attending an event at Snapdragon down the road or at one of San Diego’s other great venues, we invite you to come by for pre- and post-game celebrations.”