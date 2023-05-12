CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One of California’s most popular hamburger joints is officially slinging patties at a brand new storefront in South Bay.

Located at at 1810 Main Court, In-N-Out Burger will be serving up made-to-order hamburgers, fries and shakes made with real ice cream. Customers can expect fresh ingredients that the restaurant says will be supplied directly to the store.

This includes their 100% American beef and whole chuck that the brands says is ground by In-N-Out’s very own butchers. It also includes whole potatoes that will be hand diced for fresh, not frozen, French fries.

The storefront will have one drive through lane, plus indoor seating for up to 74 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for up to 39 guests.

This new In-N-Out Burger will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, guests can indulge between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Chula Vista location will be headed by 15-year In-N-Out Burger veteran Tyler Twohey, alongside a team of 80 burger associates that the company says will earn a starting wage of $19.75 per hour.

This well-known burger chain was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, who launched the very first drive-through hamburger stand in the Golden State, according to the company’s marketing department. Still to this day, the fast-food chain is owned and operated by the family.