OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Habit Burger Grill, known for its grilled Charburgers, is adding an eighth location to North County, according to the restaurant chain.

The new location, which is the second in Oceanside at 1870 Rancho Del Oro Road, will hold an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their Charclub and mobile app members when it opens to the public on June 21.

Open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., guests can utilize dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, curbside pick-up or delivery.

“In the last few years, we’ve been rapidly expanding across the U.S. but it always feels like going home when we open a restaurant in Southern California – The Habit Burger Grill’s birthplace – so we are especially excited to open our second location in Oceanside,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “We can’t wait to feed this gorgeous city – known for their beautiful beaches, festivals, art community – our famous charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

Other upcoming Habit Burger Grill events include:

Free Charburger Day (June 17): The first 200 guests, who must be CharClub members and present VIP invitation, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free Charburger.

The first 200 guests, who must be CharClub members and present VIP invitation, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free Charburger. Free Habit Day (June 19): The first 200 guests, who must be CharClub members and present VIP invitation, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free Charburger.

The first 200 guests, who must be CharClub members and present VIP invitation, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free Charburger. Free Habit Day (June 20): The first 200 guests, who must be CharClub members and present VIP invitation, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free Charburger.