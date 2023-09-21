SANTEE, Calif. — Attention parents: a new Chuck E. Cheese has opened in Santee.

Kids will be able to be kids at 265 Town Center Parkway, Chuck. E Cheese said on its website.

The Santee location opened Monday, but it will have its grand opening on Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m., according to city officials.

Chuck E. Cheese is a children’s family entertainment center that is well-known for hosting group events for kids. It features diverse menu options, skill-level arcade games and in-store performances for all ages.

Daily hours will be from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. except on Saturdays, when it opens from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The San Diego area is now home to eight Chuck E. Cheese locations with the new Santee opening.

