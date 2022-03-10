SAN DIEGO — One of the largest cannabis testing labs in California has a new facility in the Miramar area.

Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, or InfiniteCAL, recently moved into a new 16,000-square-foot facility at 8312 Miramar Mall, off of Miramar Road and east of Interstate 805. The company, which also has a testing lab in Michigan and plans to expand into Arizona, tests cannabis products to ensure “it’s healthy enough to be consumed by the consumer,” InfiniteCAL CEO Josh Swider said.

Under regulations set by California’s Department of Cannabis Control, every product sold in the legal cannabis industry must tested before it can be sold to consumers. Manufacturers and distribution centers throughout the state send products to labs like InfiniteCAL to make sure they pass the test.

“We’re looking for both the bad and the good stuff,” lab manager Erik Paulson said. “The good stuff being the cannabinoids that people are looking for in their products. Also pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents — basically any contaminant that could potentially cause harm to the consumer.”

Swider co-founded the lab in 2016 with Dave Marelius. According to the company’s website, the goal of the company upon its founding was to provide “the new, emerging cannabis and hemp industries and its consumers with high quality, accurate testing services they could trust.”

Since then, the lab has grown to include more than 30 scientists, InfiniteCAL’s website shows.

They’ve done such a thorough job that InfiniteCAL now is the only lab in California to hold an annual license.

“We went through all the what was needed with the state improved our validations and everything else to show that we can actually do it,” Swider said. “So now we are solely the only annual testing lab in the state of California.”

