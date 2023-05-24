SAN DIEGO — An updated Build-A-Bear Workshop has relocated within the Fashion Valley Mall.

The new store can be found on the upper level between Macy’s and JCPenney, the local mall said on its website.

“We’re so excited to be opening a newly updated store at Fashion Valley Mall and joining this popular trendy shopping destination,” said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations and Experience Officer. “For the past 25 years, the Build-A-Bear experience has had the power to add a little more heart to life in a unique way, and we are so excited to see it continue to come to life at Fashion Valley.”

The Fashion Valley Build-A-Bear location provides kids, teens and adults with a variety of furry friends, accessories and products, along with the iconic heart ceremony that allows guests to choose a satin heart, make a special wish and place the heart inside their new stuffed animal.

The Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience involves customers choosing from an assortment of plush animals, stuffing them with love while participating in the heart ceremony, choosing clothing and accessories, filling out a birth certificate and then finally taking the new furry friend home.