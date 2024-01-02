CARLSBAD, Calif. — A LEGO resale store is expanding in San Diego County, opening a new location in Carlsbad in early 2024, with plans for an additional location in La Mesa.

The new Carlsbad location is opening on the border of Oceanside on Jan. 27, 2024, a spokesperson told FOX 5.

The grand opening event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and will feature LEGO Masters meet-and-greets, giveaways, door prizes, and select special merchandise, along with the store’s collection of rare, vintage, and used and new Lego sets, minifigures and accessories.

The new location is opening at 2178 Vista Way Ste E3 in Carlsbad.

At Bricks and Minifigs, you can buy, sell or trade LEGO sets and bulk pieces.

There is currently only one open location in San Diego County — 9881 Carmel Mountain Rd. The new Carlsbad location is opening this month. And another location is in the works in La Mesa, according to the Bricks and Minifigs website.

The new location in Carlsbad is opening just a short drive down the road from LEGOLAND California.

Bricks and Minifigs have locations across the country, with several in nearby Los Angeles and Arizona.