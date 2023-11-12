SAN DIEGO — Meats are sizzling at a new Brazilian steakhouse in the Embarcadero, which is now welcoming guests to dine-in at the Seaport Village hub.

Galpão Gaucho has officially opened its seventh U.S. location in America’s Finest City, offering a menu inspired by the gaucho culture and the authentic dining tradition of “the Brazilian cowboy” — grilled meats and fresh salads.

For a little insight, the gaucho holds great significance in Southern Brazilian culture. “The Brazilian cowboy” is a skilled horseman and cattle herder, who played a vital role in the development of Southern Brazil’s agricultural and farming industry, a spokesperson for the steakhouse explained.

The gaucho’s way of life and traditions has influenced Galpão Gaucho’s cuisine. The menu is rooted in the grilling techniques and flavors of “the Southern Brazilian cowboy,” the spokesperson explained further.

The restaurant imported special grills from Brazil that allow for the slow roasting of skewers, staying true to the gaucho-style cooking. But what’s really appealing is their unlimited skewer service. You read that right — all-you-can-eat-meat.

In a unique and meaty dining experience, staff at the steakhouse will serve as a guide to ensure guests understand the service style. Once seated, the server will demonstrate the use of colored coasters that are located on each table: one side red and one side green.

Guests will turn their coaster to the green side when they are ready to be met by a meat chef who will then cut a piece of meat off the skewer. This will continue until guests flip their coaster back to red to temporarily pause the skewer service.

Diners can enjoy 17 different meat cuts, including Picanha – Galpão Gaucho’s signature cut of sirloin – grilled salmon, leg of lamb, parmesan crusted pork loin, chicken wrapped in bacon, and more. So if you’re not much on red meat, there’s still plenty of tasty options to bite into.

There’s an unlimited skewer service at Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse. (CREDIT: Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse)

For those who prefer full servings, filet mignon, pork ribs, chicken drumsticks, and other stand-alone options are also available. Aside from the manic meat service, the restaurant also has a gourmet salad bar with 40 items, as well as other side dishes.

Diners may want to pair their meal with the official cocktail of Brazil – the Caipirinha. This drink is made with cachaça, sugar, and lime.

Galpão Gaucho is located at 789 West Harbor Dr., Ste #134 in San Diego. The restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For dinner, the steakhouse is open Monday through Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m., Friday from 5-10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The new restaurant is now accepting reservations and walk-ins. Tables can be reserved by calling (619) 373-9969.